After Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi To Release On Amazon Prime

After the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Gulabo Sitabo announced its OTT release, another anticipated film has followed their footsteps. Biopic of Shakuntala Devi, starring Vidya Balan, will also be released digitally, due to the closing of cinema halls amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday morning, Shakuntala Devi producers announced that the biopic on the mathematician will be available on Amazon Prime Video in June. The film was scheduled to release on May 8 in theatres, but the exact date of digital release is yet to be revealed.

While sharing the news on Instagram, Vidya Balan said the date will be revealed soon. She wrote, "Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @primevideoin with all your loved ones ?. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on May 14, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Shakuntala Devi is written and directed by Anu Menon. Talking about opting for a digital release, she said in a statement, "I'm so excited that the film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video and everyone will get to experience Shakuntala's incredible journey and Vidya's magical portrayal of her soon!"

"Shakuntala Devi's passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms - and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on-screen, her story is one that calls out to be told! And there's no one better than Vidya to capture Shakuntala's wit and wisdom!," Menon added.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra, the film's screenplay is penned by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are written by Ishita Moitra. Shakuntala Devi also stars, Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Lockdown Impact: Gulabo Sitabo & Other Films Likely To Skip Theatres And Go Direct To Digital

Vidya Balan: Happy To Raise More Than 2500 PPE Kits