After Kangana Ranaut, Manish Malhotra Receives Notice From BMC For Unauthorised Construction

A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partially demolished actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office in Mumbai, the civic body has also issued a show-cause notice to designer Manish Malhotra for unauthorised constructions, and for change of use by converting residential premises into commercial in his bungalow. Manish Malhotra's home is next to Kangana Ranaut's office.

According to the notice issued under Section 351 of the "unauthorised construction of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act," there are four violations at Manish Malhotra's office operating from bungalow in Pali Hill.

As per the notice issued by BMC, these violations include "unauthorised change of use from residential to commercial building, unauthorised erection of partitions/cabins on the first floor, unauthorised construction of two structures with brick masonry wall and a cement sheet roof on the second floor terrace, and unauthorised construction of a shed with steel angles and a cement sheet roof on the same terrace."

The civic body has given seven days to Manish Malhotra to reply as per the provision in the act.

A BMC officer told Indian Express, "If he fails to submit the documents within seven days of the notice issued then demolition action can be initiated against the structure."

On Wednesday, the BMC carried out the demolition at Kangana Ranaut's office yesterday, till it was stopped midway by Bombay High Court's order. The Manikarnika actress took to her Twitter page to lash out at the civic body and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Kangana called BMC's demolition of her property as 'death of democracy', and once again, compared Mumbai to PoK.

