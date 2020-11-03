After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Rao Busts The Same Myth About Pregnancy

Actress Amrita Rao and her hubby RJ Anmol can't contain their excitement as they have become proud parents of a baby boy. The duo welcomed their first child on November 1, 2020, and hasn't decided his name yet. Amrita, who had her first experience with pregnancy, busted some myths around it while speaking to an entertainment portal, and guess what? A few days ago, Amrita's Satyagraha co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also said the same thing. Wondering what is it?

Amrita said that there's a myth about pregnancy that expecting mothers should eat for two, but that's not an appropriate thing to do.

She said, "Yes, there is a myth that you need to eat for two people and hence eat double the quantity. I'd like to break that by saying that you cannot overeat. One needs to eat as much as your stomach gets full and the hunger sensation vanishes."

Amrita also spoke about adapting healthy eating habits during pregnancy and said, "That eating healthy can actually change your complexion and hair growth. I don't have hair fall now nor any skin breakouts. It's all because of eating healthy, eating fruits daily and drinking a lot of water every single day."

Just like Amrita, Kareena, who's also pregnant with her second child, had busted the same myth about pregnancy. While speaking to Mid-day, the Good Newwz actress had said, "The most important thing that I learnt was that regardless of how you alter your diet, you should stick to the basics- the right amount of nutrition through grains and vegetables. Women have a lot of cravings when they are pregnant, but I realised that I must eat for myself as opposed to eating for two."

We're sure that Amrita and Kareena's advice would help many expecting mothers.

