After Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap Opens Up About Not Getting Royalty For Gangs Of Wasseypur
Last week, Richa Chadha talked about the residuals or royalties structure in Bollywood, and revealed on her blog that she was paid Rs 2.5 lakh for both parts Gangs Of Wasseypur, but did not get any royalty even after the project became a cult classic. Soon after, director Anurag Kashyap tweeted about the same and confirmed Richa Chadha's claim.
On Sunday, Anurag wrote on Twitter, "She is right. Most actors and crew got paid similar amounts or less and I had to forfeit my entire fees to make Gangs Of Wasseypur. Funny thing is we still own 50% IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) on Gangs Of Wasseypur and we have never seen a penny on it or know about its income. For the studio, it's still a flop."
Anurag Kashayp Was Also Approached To Make Gangs Of Wasseypur 3
Anurag added in the tweet that the studio also asked him to make a part 3 because of its popularity. In a series of tweets he wrote, "Despite the film being seen the world over and playing on various OTT platform, according to them they haven't made any money on a film that was made under Rs 18 crore. And then they actually, once few years back asked me to make a part 3. Anyways, that's how most studios work here. The only studio that has consistently send us reports on the business of the films is/was UTV."
Richa Chadha's Blog Post On Need For Royalty System In Bollywood
Earlier, Richa shared in her blog that veteran actors are usually left destitute in their final years because of the absence of royalty system in Bollywood. She mentioned beloved actors like Parveen Babi, AK Hangal and Bhagwan Dada in her post. Richa hoped that a new structure will help more actors and secure their future and wrote, "I am aware my desire to see all credited departments get their due in terms of royalty is the most unrealistic dream. It just will not happen, at least not in my lifetime. But since structures all around us are crumbling, perhaps we can build anew from the rubble."
Gangs Of Wasseypur Released In 2012 Is Now A Cult Classic
Gangs Of Wasseypur and its sequel was backed by Viacom and Phantom Films, which has been dissolved now. Phantom Films was co-owned by Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena. The highly appreciated series starred some of today's most promising actors including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Reema Sen, Pankaj Tripathi and others.
