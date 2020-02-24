After Sharing His Baahubali Avatar, Trump Lauds Bollywood With Special Shout Outs To DDLJ & Sholay

US President Donald Trump heaped praises on the Indian cinema industry - Bollywood at the Namaste Trump event. He gave a special shout out to all-time classic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay whilst addressing the gathering crowd.

Trump said, "All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of Bhanga, music, dance, romance and drama... and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay." He then went on to praise the Indian film industry for producing over 2000 movies in a year. He added, "This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood."

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, as everyone awaited the arrival of the US President for the Namaste Trump event, there were many memes created to welcome the guest. This one particular meme caught Trump's eye and he shared the video clip - an edited video from the movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which shows his own face morphed over the face of superstar Prabhas.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

Donald Trump took to his Twitter and wrote, "Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!" as he re-tweeted the video by an unverified account where he can be seen fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses in true Prabhas' style.

The video also features First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr with the song 'Jiyo Re Baahubali' playing in the background. Melania's face is morphed on that of actor Ramya Krishnan's who plays the role of Sivagami, the foster mother of the protagonist played by actor Prabhas.

