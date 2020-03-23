    For Quick Alerts
      After Sonam Kapoor, Mini Mathur Gets Brutally Trolled For Defending Kanika Kapoor

      By
      |

      Last week Rishi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor had defended the backlash Kanika Kapoor has been receiving after being tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The Bollywood Singer reportedly attended huge parties after returning from London amid the outbreak.

      sonam kapoor mini mathur kanika kapoor

      Actress Mini Mathur recently took to her social media account to defend Kanika and talked about Kanika Kapoor being accused of negligence. She wrote we need to be more compassionate towards the ill, "I don't know @TheKanikakapoor personally. But why would anyone put her kids & parents to risk KNOWINGLY? Do I think she was irresponsible & ill informed? YES. Is she criminal & Immoral ? NO. The FIR is like a witch-hunt ! Be compassionate. She is ill."

      Mini also shared a piece of mind with internet trolls, she followed the tweet with another saying 'Twitter trolls- a swarm of sh*t flies'

      However, netizens bashed Mini for supporting Kanika. One user called out Kanika's actions and said, 'everyone cannot be irresponsible like her, no one will be able to survive. An example needs to be set'.

      While another wrote, 'I think being little sensitive to issues related to country might be more better than your agility unless ur planning to represent India in olympics now..'

      Earlier, Sonam Kapoor had tweeted in support of Kanika Kapoor and she too was slammed by Twitter users. Her tweet shared on Saturday read, "Hey guys, Kanika Kapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self-isolating but playing Holi."

      Some brutal trolls on social media replied to Sonam saying she should practise social media distancing along with being self quarantined. "Ma'am the biggest service to nation from u will be: pls don't tweet till we r fighting #COVID. Bas aap itna kar dijiye."

      While another Twitter user wrote, "That's a very kaPoor defence."

      Rishi Kapoor Questions Hotel Owners About Kanika Kapoor Escaping Safety Screening

      Rohit Shetty Urges Fans Not To Abandon Pets As They Don't Spread Coronavirus

      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
