After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan And Saroj Khan's Instagram Profiles Memorialised

The Hindi film industry has lost a number of talented artists in the past few months, including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saroj Khan. Last month, after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, 2020, Instagram memorialised his account. Now, the photo-sharing app has also memorialised IG account of Irrfan Khan and Saroj Khan.

A few days back, Sushant's Instagram profile was memorialised by adding a 'Remembering' tag to the profile just above the bio. Similarly, Instagram has also added the 'Remembering' tag to late Irrfan Khan and Saroj Khan's profiles.

According to Instagram's policy, the accounts which are memorialised cannot be logged into or edited. They remain the same as left by the users to help fans remember them. IG policy says that a memorialised page is a "place to remember someone's life after they have passed away." The account will also not be visible in explore but fans can view the photos and videos previously shared on the account.

Talking about Irrfan Khan, the late actor passed away on April 29, 2020 after succumbing to his battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Reportedly, the actor was getting treated for the same for over a year. Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Meanwhile, Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai after she was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. She was laid to rest in Mumbai suburbs on Friday morning among family members.

