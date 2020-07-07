    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan And Saroj Khan's Instagram Profiles Memorialised

      By
      |

      The Hindi film industry has lost a number of talented artists in the past few months, including Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, and Saroj Khan. Last month, after Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise on June 14, 2020, Instagram memorialised his account. Now, the photo-sharing app has also memorialised IG account of Irrfan Khan and Saroj Khan.

      After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan And Saroj Khans Instagram Profiles Memorialised

      A few days back, Sushant's Instagram profile was memorialised by adding a 'Remembering' tag to the profile just above the bio. Similarly, Instagram has also added the 'Remembering' tag to late Irrfan Khan and Saroj Khan's profiles.

      According to Instagram's policy, the accounts which are memorialised cannot be logged into or edited. They remain the same as left by the users to help fans remember them. IG policy says that a memorialised page is a "place to remember someone's life after they have passed away." The account will also not be visible in explore but fans can view the photos and videos previously shared on the account.

      After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan And Saroj Khans Instagram Profiles Memorialised

      Talking about Irrfan Khan, the late actor passed away on April 29, 2020 after succumbing to his battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Reportedly, the actor was getting treated for the same for over a year. Irrfan Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

      Meanwhile, Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai after she was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital. She was laid to rest in Mumbai suburbs on Friday morning among family members.

      Instagram Memorialises Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Account, Adds 'Remembering' Tag

      Saroj Khan's Family Thanks Fans For Support; Cancels Prayer Meet Due To COVID-19 Crisis

      Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 16:17 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X