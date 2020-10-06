After Swara Bhasker, Kanika Dhillon Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Release

Swara Bhasker Had Also Asked For Rhea's Release

Earlier this week on Monday, actor Swara Bhasker had also tweeted in support of Rhea. Quoting a tweet of a Congress leader in Lok Sabha, she had written, "Well done sir!" with applause emojis and hashtag "Release Rhea Chakraborty."

The Congress leader wrote in his tweet, "We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakraborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of Political conspiracy."

CBI Says: No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out

Despite speculation, the CBI is yet to give its verdict and has said that the probe is still going on. "CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into meticulously."

Rhea's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde On AIIMS Report

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to the statement of All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) forensics team and said "We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to truth alone. Satyameva Jayate."

The statement also said that the official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over.