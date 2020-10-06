After Swara Bhasker, Kanika Dhillon Demands Rhea Chakraborty's Release
Bollywood writer Kanika Dhillon has demanded the release of actor Rhea Chakraborty from jail. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested On September 8 by the NCB in drug related charges linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's case. She has been in judicial custody ever since, which is set to end today, on October 6. Kanika took to Twitter and questioned why Rhea has been denied bail twice.
Kanika tweeted, "While d conspiracy theories r being mulled over- A young woman is still in Jail #rheachakroborty @Tweet2Rhea CBI has clearly stated no foul play... how long n under what charges can she be kept in jail- And denied bail?? @NCWIndia can anyone give some answers pls?!"
However, according to recent reports, Special NDPS Court has extended the judicial custody of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others till October 20.
Swara Bhasker Had Also Asked For Rhea's Release
Earlier this week on Monday, actor Swara Bhasker had also tweeted in support of Rhea. Quoting a tweet of a Congress leader in Lok Sabha, she had written, "Well done sir!" with applause emojis and hashtag "Release Rhea Chakraborty."
The Congress leader wrote in his tweet, "We are all pained by the expiry of Sushant ji but he cannot be honoured by falsely implicating a lady as an accused, I have earlier said that Rhea Chakraborty was an innocent lady, she should be released without further harassment to her, she has been the victim of Political conspiracy."
CBI Says: No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out
Despite speculation, the CBI is yet to give its verdict and has said that the probe is still going on. "CBI investigation related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is still continuing and all the aspects are being looked into meticulously."
Rhea's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde On AIIMS Report
Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has reacted to the statement of All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) forensics team and said "We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to truth alone. Satyameva Jayate."
The statement also said that the official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over.
Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty And Others To Remain In Judicial Custody Till October 20
Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Says 'Have Seen AIIMS Statement, Truth Cannot Be Changed'