After The Kaushal Brothers, Katrina Kaif And Isabelle Experiment With Cooking During Lockdown

Katrina Kaif is currently living with her sister Isabelle during the lockdown, and the two have been keeping themselves occupied with some household chores, and now cooking. In Katrina's recent post the two are experimenting with food and are not sure what they made.

We have seen several actors talk about trying their hand at cooking amid the lockdown, but the Kaif sisters have gone beyond and are experimenting by 'creating new food'. On Friday, Katrina shared a new video, they can be seen cooking something that looks similar to a pancake. In the video, Isabelle who was on the flipping duty, can be seen laughing with embarrassment as Katrina shows her fans what they managed to cook. She also posted a selfie where they both can be seen wearing matching aprons, and smiling at the camera.

She captioned the post as, "We're not sure what it is either .... we ll let u know when we do."

Last week, we saw another pair of siblings learning and experimenting with food. Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny had been teaching the former, how to flip an omelette. He had captioned the post as, "Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmeletteFlippers ! ?￰ﾟﾏﾆ #chotikhushiyaan". Vicky looks very proud and happy after learning his first flip. Take a look:

If only the two could meet, maybe Vicky and Katrina could learn how to hone their cooking skills together. The rumours of their relationship has been going around for a while now, however, they have not responded to the rumours. Reports also suggested that they were working together on a film project but the duo denied the claims. Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which was set to release in March-end but has been postponed due to the lockdown.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal, was last seen in Bhoot: The Haunted Ship and has several projects in his kitty including, Sardar Udham Singh, The Immortal Ashwatthama, Karan Johar's Takht and biopic Sam.

