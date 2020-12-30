After Vikrant Massey & Farah Khan, Poonam Pandey's Instagram Account Hacked

After Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey's social media accounts like Twitter, Facebook and Instagram were hacked on Monday, Poonam Pandey also informed her fans that her Instagram was hacked. Last week, Urmila Matondkar had also shared similar posts to warn her fans after her social media accounts were hacked.

Farah Khan on Monday wrote, "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it maybe used to hack into your account too..." She later shared another post revealing her IG was also hacked, but she managed to recover it thanks to her husband, Shirish Kunder.

Meanwhile, Vikrant took to his IG stories and wrote, "My Facebook and Instagram accounts have been hacked. Please ignore any DM's or comments coming in. We're working on it."

Poonam Pandey On Her Instagram Account Being Hacked On the other hand, Poonam reportedly found out that her account was hacked after she failed to login. She had made a new page earlier this month on the photo-sharing app. A report in ETimes quoted her as saying, "It has taken me years to establish a loyal fan base and it would be some time before I manage to retrieve it. I just hope the miscreant doesn't misuse it." In her Instagram post, Poonam further added, "I urge everyone to not reply to anything that's coming from my old Instagram account. Hopefully, this will get sorted out soon." Poonam Pandey Got Married In September 2020 Well, Poonam has been in the news all of 2020, as the actress got engaged in July and married in September. She also faced a mishap with husband Sam Bombay. While on honeymoon, Poonam had her Mumbai-based filmmaker husband Sam arrested, for allegedly molesting and assaulting her following a "personal dispute". Poonam And Sam Got Arrested Over An Obscene Video The two were also arrested last month after complaints were raised over a controversial, obscene video shot at a restricted dam site in South Goa. The actress made headlines after sharing a photo from the sets on her Instagram account.

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey Vs Milind Soman: Apurva Asrani Calls Out Double Standards Towards Nudity

ALSO READ: Poonam Pandey And Her Husband Sam Bombay Granted Bail After Arrest In Obscene Video Case