Ahmed Khan Says Kangana Ranaut Is The ‘Hero Of Bollywood' After Calling Manikarnika A Flop

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan, in a recent interview, lauded Kangana Ranaut and expressed his wish to work with her. However, a while ago, he called out the actress and said her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was a flop.

Calling Kangana Ranaut the 'hero of Bollywood' Ahmed Khan told the Navbharat Times, "Kangana is the female Baaghi, the hero of Bollywood, and the only girl who can pull off an action film. I really liked Dhaakad teaser and got gooseflesh while watching it. She is a brilliant and powerful actor. If she approves my script, I will definitely work with her."

Kangana's sister and manager Rangoli took to twitter and shared Ahmed's latest comments hailing Kangana. He said, "Yeh dekho Ahmed Khan ji bhi line pe aa gaye, maafi bhi mangi aur Kangana ko film industry and sabse bada Baaghi bhi kaha, Dhakaad ki tarif and all, sab interest ke saath vasool ho gaya... very good"

Yeh dekho Ahmed Khan ji bhi line pe aa gaye, maafi bhi mangi aur Kangana ko film industry and sabse bada Baaghi bhi kaha, Dhakaad ki tarif and all, sab interest ke saath vasool ho gaya... very good 👏👏👏 https://t.co/RbHfBpJXrV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 11, 2020

Earlier, Ahmed had also claimed that it would be hard to make women-led action films and used Manikarnika to express his point, saying, the makers' 'money was wasted and the film suffered a huge loss which led to Dhaakad being shelved.'

But Kangana's Dhaakad is still in works and was confirmed by the film's producers. Rangoli later revealed that filmmaker Ahmed Khan apologised and said that he was misquoted. According to Box Office reports, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had made Rs 102 crore at the Indian box office, and Rs 53 crore overseas.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Is All Praise For Kangana Ranaut; Says 'Actresses Are Braver Now'

EXCLUSIVE: I Love Kangana Ranaut, Says Casting Director Mukesh Chhabra