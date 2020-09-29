AIIMS Panel Chief On Report On Sushant's Death: There Is A Need To Look Into Some Legal Aspects
Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is heading the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) panel that is re-examining the circumstances that led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, has said that more deliberations are required in the case. He also said that there is a need to look into some legal aspects before reaching a "logical legal conclusion."
'AIIMS And CBI Are In Agreement On Sushant's Death Case,' Says Dr Sudhir Gupta
While commenting on the forensic report in Sushant's death case, Dr Sudhir Gupta, chairman of AIIMS' Forensic Medical Board told ANI, "AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive."
Gupta's Comment Arrives After Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Demanded That A New Medical Board Be Formed By The CBI
Last week, Satish Maneshinde had said that the CBI must constitute a new medical board to keep the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case "impartial." He also said that making statements on nature of death "on basis of photographs" is dangerous.
Maneshinde's statement was a response to a tweet by Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh in which the latter had claimed that a doctor, who is part of the AIIMS team, had told him "long back" that the actor's photos indicated that his death was by strangulation and not suicide.
Meanwhile, The CBI Has Said That No Aspect Has Been Ruled Out In Sushant's Death Case
On Monday, the CBI released a statement that the investigation in Sushant's death case is still on and no aspect has been ruled out yet. Reacting to this update, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Let's stay united! Our unity is our strength!"
