Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan Discharged From Hospital After Testing Negative For COVID-19

Here's some sigh of relief for the Bachchan family! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya who are admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, have tested negative for the highly contagious virus. The mother-daughter duo have been discharged from the hospital.

Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter page to share this news and also thanked fans and well-wishers for their prayers. He tweeted, Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. 🙏🏽 Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff."

Click here to check his tweet.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were earlier home-quarantined since they were asymptomatic. However, on July 17, the mother-daughter duo were admitted to Nanavati Hospital after they delivered mild COVID-19 symptoms. It was reported that Aishwarya had high fever and was suffering from a throat infection when she was admitted in the hospital, while Aaradhya had mild fever.

After a week of treatment at the hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have finally tested negative for the Novel Coronavirus.

Fans, who were relieved to hear this news, commented on Abhishek Bachchan's post. A netizen wrote, "Thats a good news. Take Care Sir ji !! Hope you too also get discharge earliest n home !! Stay Blessed!" Another Twitter user wrote, "Wsh you both speedy recovery AB. So glad Aishwarya and the little one are back home!"

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, are still admitted in the isolation ward at Nanavati hospital, as they are yet to test negative for the virus.

ALSO READ: COVID-19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan's Condition Stable; Shifted To Isolation Ward

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla Explains Her 'Amitabh, Abhishek, Ayurveda' Tweet, Says It Wasn't A Typo