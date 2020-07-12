JUST IN: Aaradhya And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19

Last night (July 11, 2020), both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan informed their fans that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The father-son duo is currently admitted in Mumbai's Nanavati hospital and their condition is stable with milder symptoms of the novel Coronavirus. As a protocol, the other members of the Bachchan clan had also gone through the test. Earlier today, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar informed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative in their swab report.

However, according to ABP news, BMC commissioner has now informed that both Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19 in their second test. We pray that the Bachchans get through this as soon as possible.

Fans have panicked after learning this news and are constantly praying for the Bachchan clan. Many celebrities have also urged the Bachchans to stay strong.

On a similar note, today, actor Anupam Kher also informed his fans that his brother, mother, and his brother's wife and daughter have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

Speaking about himself, Kher wrote, "I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC. I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive."

He further wrote, "So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don't let your guards down. Let's be vigilant, let's be aware and let's fight the bad times together."