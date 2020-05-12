Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Casts A Spell On Us In These Throwback Pictures From Her Modelling Days

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is considered to be one of the most gorgeous women on earth. With her porcelain skin and light-colored eyes, the diva makes million of hearts skip a beat.

Long before the actress stepped into the film industry, she did a couple of modelling assignments. Recently, top fashion designer Ashley Rebello shared a bunch of pictures of a young Aishwarya from a 15-year old calendar photo shoot. The pictures were shot by ace photographer Atul Kasbekar.

Sharing Aishwarya's rare pictures from the photoshoot, Ashley wrote, "The beauty at her early years, 15 years back with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb . All 3 styled and designed by me."

This Click Is A Treat For Sore Eyes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan transforms into a beautiful nymph in this throwback picture. If Looks Could Kill! The Guru actress is a sight to behold in a combination of white and gold. What do you guys think? Are You Ready For Some Magic? Aishwarya is seen wearing golden space-age dress in this picture. Sharing it, Ashley captioned it as, "Major throw back Alert !!Relief work on cement with 6 different looks. A calendar shoot with gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb very stylish and futuristic." Here's How Aishwarya Landed Her First Modelling Break ''I had a professor in my college and she used to work as a photojournalist for a magazine. So once, she requested me for a fashion feature because she had a deadline for her assignment and I did it. This made my name in the industry,'' the actress recalled in a throwback interview.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned as 'Miss World' in 1994. She made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Iruvar in 1997. Her first Bollywood film is Bobby Deol-starrer Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, which released in the same year.

