Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Pradeep Sarkar Biopic On Courtesan-turned-actor Binodini Dasi?

Here's some good news for all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans! If things go as planned, the actress, who was last seen in Fanney Khan, will essay the role of 19th century courtesan and actress Binodini Dasi in a biopic, which will be helmed by Pradeep Sarkar.

The filmmaker told Bombay Times, "Aishwarya was always on my mind for the biopic. I did reach out to her a few months ago. In the first narration itself, she liked the story and has said 'yes' to the project." He said Aishwarya has not signed the project yet. "I seriously think that she will."

Pradeep was quoted as saying, "It is quite a tough story to crack, as there is hardly any material to read up on her. I have a person who is helping me with the research from Kolkata."

He further added, "It's about a woman who wanted to become a producer. Today we have actresses who have launched their production houses, but here we are talking about a different era altogether. This lady was the first person in Bengal, who had the idea of having her own theatre. Now, what all she had to do to achieve her goal makes an interesting story. She has faced a lot of ups and downs. The people who were close to her took her for a ride. Usne bohot saare dhokhe khaaye hai (She was cheated a lot in life). It's a wonderful tale I hope things fall into place."

For those who don't aware, Binodini Dasi, or Noti Binodini, was a courtesan who began her career as an actor at 12 years old until she turned 23. She also penned her own biography named Amar Katha which was published in 1913.

Apart from this movie, the former beauty queen will also be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan which is an adaptation of a popular Tamil novel by the same name.

Also, there's a strong buzz that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might play the role of a queen in a multistarrer south film. The actress confirmed the news and said, "I will confirm that I am doing the film. I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever."

