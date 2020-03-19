Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Lookalike Manasi Naik Takes Internet By Storm; Fans Are Awestruck!

With her deep grey-green eyes and chiselled facial features, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is regarded as one of the most beautiful women on earth. The diva inspires countless women and there are many who try to imitate her looks.

Social media is a place where we often come across doppelganger of famous celebrities and they end up featuring in the trending list in no time. Recently, netizens came across pictures of a popular Marathi actress whose uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya left them in awe.

Scroll down to read more.

Meet Aishwarya Rai's Doppelganger Manasi Naik Recently, when Manasi recreated Aishwarya's iconic look from Jodhaa Akbar, many users pointed out that she looked strikingly similar to the former beauty queen. Same-To-Same Her picture was flooded with comments with fans calling her the Jodhaa Akbar actress' "duplicate" and "carbon copy.""Beautiful", read another comment. Manasi Recreates Aishwarya's Devdas Look Dressed in a peacock-blue ghaghra with a golden blouse, the actress once again paid tribute to the stunning diva. Impressed by this picture, one of the fans wrote, "Marathi che Aishwary rai ❤❤❤❤💓💖." Another user wrote, "U look like a real princess." Manasi Naik Is Quite A Popular Face On Instagram The actress has over 943k followers on Instagram, and above 4 million followers on Tik Tok. With her recent pictures trending on the internet for her uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya, Manasi's popularity on social media continues to soar. Manasi has starred in many Jabardast, Target, Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila, Kutumb and Teen Bayka Fajiti Aika. She is best known for her popular Marathi song, 'Baghtoi Rikshawala'.

