Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Remembers Her Father On His Birth Anniversary; Abhishek Says 'Miss You Dad'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently took to her Instagram page to pen a heartfelt post for her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. Sharing a beautiful note with a throwback picture, the former beauty queen called him her 'guardian angel'.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Heartfelt Note For Her Late Father Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote on her Instagram page, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Daddyyy- Ajjaaa Our Ever- Smiling Guardian ANGEL LOVE YOU ETERNALLY." Abhishek Bachchan Also Remembered His Father-In-Law The Ludo actor posted a picture of his late father-in-law and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shared A Close Bond With Her Dad Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lost her father to cancer on March 18, 2017. The actress shared a close bond with him and often pays tribute to him on her social media page. Two years back, at a charity event, the actress had got all emotional while talking about him and said, "Celebrating everything he has taught me, everything he has passed through me to Aaradhya, it had to be about bringing a smile to people's lives."

Speaking about work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. The actress had earlier opened up about reuniting with her Guru director and said, "It is definitely an experience I'm looking forward to for multiple reasons. Mani is my guru and he is one of the most amazing and brilliant directors of our country. I've had the honour, privilege and joy of working with him right in the beginning of my career and several times later. It's an easy yes to work with that kind of cinematic brilliance."

