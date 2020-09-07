Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Photo Of Aaradhya Posing With A Handmade Teachers' Day Card

Aaradhya Is Cuteness Overload In This Picture

Dressed in a white polo neck T-shirt with blue stripes, Aaradhya is seen holding a handmade Teachers' Day card and posing for a picture. Aishwarya captioned the picture with a bunch of loving emojis as a caption. The card made by Aaradhya read, "Thank you and love you my dearest" as the headline, along with a detailed meaning of the word 'teachers'.

When Aishwarya Penned A Note Of Gratitude For Her Fans

After recovering from COVID-19, the actress had penned a letter of gratitude for everyone who prayed for her family when they were battling the virus. She wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ... and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted... GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."

Speaking About Work

The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan. According to reports, the actress will be playing the antagonist in the screen adaptation of the historical Tamil novel by the same name. In a recent interview, Aishwarya said that working with Mani Ratnam is like going back to school.