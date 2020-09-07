Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Photo Of Aaradhya Posing With A Handmade Teachers' Day Card
Celebrity couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is back on her toes after recovering from novel Coronavirus. For the unversed, the Bachchan family include Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for COVID-19.
However, all of them have recovered now, and are now back to their normal life. Recently, Aishwarya took to her Instagram page to treat fans with a glimpse of how her daughter Aaradhya celebrated Teacher's Day at home.
Aaradhya Is Cuteness Overload In This Picture
Dressed in a white polo neck T-shirt with blue stripes, Aaradhya is seen holding a handmade Teachers' Day card and posing for a picture. Aishwarya captioned the picture with a bunch of loving emojis as a caption. The card made by Aaradhya read, "Thank you and love you my dearest" as the headline, along with a detailed meaning of the word 'teachers'.
When Aishwarya Penned A Note Of Gratitude For Her Fans
After recovering from COVID-19, the actress had penned a letter of gratitude for everyone who prayed for her family when they were battling the virus. She wrote, "THANK YOU SO SO MUCH for ALL your Prayers, Concern, Wishes and Love for my darling Angel Aaradhya and for Pa, Ab ... and me. TRULY OVERWHELMED and forever indebted... GOD BLESS YOU ALL. ALL MY LOVE ALWAYS and Prayers for the well-being of you ALL and all yours... Truly, Deeply and Heartfelt... Be Well and Be Safe GOD BLESS. LOVE YOU All too."
Speaking About Work
The actress will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyan Selvan. According to reports, the actress will be playing the antagonist in the screen adaptation of the historical Tamil novel by the same name. In a recent interview, Aishwarya said that working with Mani Ratnam is like going back to school.
