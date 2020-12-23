Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares A Cute Picture With Aaradhya, Mom Vrinda On Her Parents' Anniversary

On Tuesday (December 22, 2020), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to pen an endearing wish for her parents Krishnaraj Rai and Vrinda Rai on their 51st wedding anniversary. Aishwarya's father passed away in 2017.

Aishwarya shared a picture on her Instagram page in which she is seen posing for a selfie with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda standing in front of a framed photo of her late father.

The actress captioned the picture as 'Mine' and added a wish on Aaradhya's behalf as well. She wrote, "Happy anniversary Mommy-Doddaa and Daddy-Ajjaa. Love you." In the picture, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is seen in a black outfit while little Aaradhya looks adorable in a white tee and red jacket.

Last year, on her parents' anniversary, Aishwarya had shared throwback picture of her mother and father and captioned it as, "Love you eternally and beyond always. Happy 50th anniversary, my golden angels."

In one of her past interviews, Aishwarya was quoted as saying, "My mother is the nucleus of my existence. She has gently moulded me, shaped me, picked me up when I have been down, kept the faith in me and taught me to be the best version of myself that I can be."

Speaking about work, Aishwarya was last seen in Rajkummar Rao-Anil Kapoor starrer Fanney Khan. Her next film is Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the former beauty queen is also planning to foray into the digital space.

