Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Photos From Daughter Aaradhya's Low-Key Birthday Celebration

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's doting daughter Aaradhya turned nine on November 16, 2020. Unlike every year, this time, the little one celebrated her special day at home with her family with an intimate birthday party.

Later, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to share pictures from Aaradhya's birthday celebration.

Mommy Love Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to share a bunch of pictures and captioned them as, "😍😘HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA ❤️✨😘🤗🌈💖🌟I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life🥰💝Love, Love LOVE YOU😘🤗🥰😍❤️🌈🌟💝✨." La Familia For her daughter Aaradhya's birthday, Aishwarya picked up a black kurta with an embroidered neckline. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan looked handsome in a half-sleeved shirt. The birthday girl Aaradhya, wore a baby pink frock with a heavily embellished Peter Pan collar and a matching hairband. The trio are seen posing for the camera in this picture, and the frame is all things cute. Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan Penned A Sweet Post For His Granddaughter The Shahenshah of Bollywood shared a fan-made collage of Aaradhya's photos, from the age of one to nine, and wrote, "Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love."

"Aaradhya and I have a soul connect. My day begins and ends with her. From the moment I wake up my entire perspective on the day is centred on her. Her constant presence in my life is not even something I consciously think about it. It's just there! And I wonder how I lived before she was born. Only a parent would understand how I feel," Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once said in an interview.

ALSO READ: Aaradhya Bachchan's Ninth Birthday Celebrations To Be A Low Key Affair This Year

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan's Love-Soaked Post On Wife Aishwarya Rai's Birthday: We Love You Eternally