    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Wasn't The Only Victim, Shilpa Shetty Too Was Shamed For THIS Horrible Reason

      By
      |

      As disgusting as it sounds, but there are still so many people out there, who keep passing judgements on other's bodies! And when it comes to celebrities, the body-shaming game goes to another level. How can we forget how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was shamed for her post-pregnancy weight after delivering her first child, Aaradhya Bachchan. From the media to her fans, everyone had judged Aishwarya and mocked her for gaining weight! Not just that, many also pressurised the Dhoom 2 actress to get back into shape as soon as possible!

      And let us tell you, Aishwarya Rai wasn't the only actress, who faced the pressure of losing post-pregnancy weight! Shilpa Shetty Kundra too was a victim. In her recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty spoke about being shamed for post-pregnancy weight.

      Shilpa Shetty Had Put On 32 Kgs

      Shilpa Shetty Had Put On 32 Kgs

      "I had put on 32 kilos during my pregnancy. Ideally, I thought I'd gain around 15 kilos but I had double that weight. And after delivering Viaan, I put on two more kilos which was ridiculous. I don't know how I did that," revealed Shilpa Shetty.

      When A Group Of Women Judged Shilpa Shetty At A Restaurant

      When A Group Of Women Judged Shilpa Shetty At A Restaurant

      Recalling an unfortunate incident, Shilpa said, "So I remember this one incident when I went out with Raj for dinner for the first time after having Viaan. We walked in and there was this group of women at a kitty, sitting and smirking at me. I could hear them say, "Is that Shilpa Shetty? She still has weight!" It was absolutely heartless."

      Shilpa's Mom Helped Her Into Getting Back Into The Shape

      Shilpa's Mom Helped Her Into Getting Back Into The Shape

      The Phir Milenge actor said that it was her mom whose reality check helped her work up on her fitness. "My mother is known for her straight talk. One day, she just asked me, ‘When are you planning to lose the weight?'"

      When Will The Body-shaming Stop?

      When Will The Body-shaming Stop?

      This experience of Shilpa Shetty makes us wonder how long the actress and other women will face the consequences of gaining post-pregnancy weight! Isn't it extremely unfair?

      Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

      Shilpa Shetty Breaks The Internet With Her Solid Dance On Vijay's Vaathi Coming Song From Master

      Story first published: Monday, May 11, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 11, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X