    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya's 'Sweet' Tribute To COVID-19 Frontline Workers Is Melting Hearts!

      By
      |

      Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it's not only Bollywood stars who are channelling their inner creativity., but even their kids are taking to crayons and paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers in many cute ways.

      Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to share a picture drawn by her daughter Aaradhya. The star kid drew the sketch as a tribute to frontline workers, during the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. Aishwarya captioned her post, "My darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love."

      arud

      The drawing shows Aaradhya standing with her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Words such as "Stay safe, stay home," and "Thank you," are written on the picture. The picture also shows doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists on the top half of the sketch. She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner.

      In her drawing, Aaradhya is seen a pink outfit, while her mother Aishwarya, is dressed in white. Abhishek is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

      Aaradhya's drawing left the netizens impressed. An Instagram user commented, "Thank you, aaradhyaaaa - what a sweet sweet picture!!" "Thank you to everyone who has been staying at home too! You're our heroes," read another comment.

      Abhishek Bachchan reposted Aishwarya's post on his Instagram page and captioned it with a heart and folding hands emoji.

      On March 22, Aaradhya had joined her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek, and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to laud the efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers on Janta Curfew day.

      Rishi Kapoor's Death: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To His Sudden Demise; Says She Is Heartbroken

      I For India Concert Highlights: Shah Rukh, Aamir, Hrithik Turn Singers, Big B Remembers Rishi Kapoor

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X