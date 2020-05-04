Aishwarya Rai's Daughter Aaradhya's 'Sweet' Tribute To COVID-19 Frontline Workers Is Melting Hearts!

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, it's not only Bollywood stars who are channelling their inner creativity., but even their kids are taking to crayons and paying tribute to COVID-19 frontline workers in many cute ways.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram page to share a picture drawn by her daughter Aaradhya. The star kid drew the sketch as a tribute to frontline workers, during the Novel Coronavirus lockdown. Aishwarya captioned her post, "My darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love."

The drawing shows Aaradhya standing with her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. Words such as "Stay safe, stay home," and "Thank you," are written on the picture. The picture also shows doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists on the top half of the sketch. She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner.

In her drawing, Aaradhya is seen a pink outfit, while her mother Aishwarya, is dressed in white. Abhishek is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and blue jeans.

Aaradhya's drawing left the netizens impressed. An Instagram user commented, "Thank you, aaradhyaaaa - what a sweet sweet picture!!" "Thank you to everyone who has been staying at home too! You're our heroes," read another comment.

Abhishek Bachchan reposted Aishwarya's post on his Instagram page and captioned it with a heart and folding hands emoji.

On March 22, Aaradhya had joined her parents, Aishwarya and Abhishek, and grandfather Amitabh Bachchan to laud the efforts of COVID-19 frontline workers on Janta Curfew day.

