Aishwarya Rai Gets Dragged Into Jaya Bachchan's Controversy As Her Pic With Disha Salian Goes Viral

A User Slams Jaya For Not Taking A Stand For Disha

While slamming Jaya Bachchan, a user wrote, "#JayaBachchanShamlessLady Bachchan family didn't say a single word when their daughter in law's ex manager Disha was brutally killed! They didn't stand for the truth! How disgraceful!"

Sandip Singh told in an interview that Disha Salian is not known, but after seeing this scene, it is clear that Sandip Singh is definitely hiding something. #sandipsingh #JayaBachchanShamlessLady pic.twitter.com/TI7KtPdPo7 — Vicky Gujrathi (@vickyGujrathi1) September 16, 2020

Aishwarya's Pic With Disha Goes Viral

Another user shared the same picture and tweeted, "Sandip Singh told in an interview that Disha Salian is not known, but after seeing this scene, it is clear that Sandip Singh is definitely hiding something."

Jaya Bachchan Criticised Mercilessly

@prasadggp: I didn't see anything wrong in Ravi Kishan's speech. JayaBachan seems to have jumped to gun and in the process put mud on her face. Looks like some of the film personalities do not want to be a part of the cleansing act lest they get exposed. #JayaBachchanShamlessLady

@Vinod60845157: Another Bollywood superstar of yesteryear supporting the mafia and druggies. Shame on the celebrities that nobody speaks on the murder of SSR and Disha.

@aka_dpu: Where tf was she while numerous killings took place inside B-town? Where was this lady when our culture, religion gets mocked by their films? Where was she when cops were bribed & worked for b'wood? Where when Money Launderings? When Terror links? #JayaBachchanShamlessLady.

Uh Oh!

More than 32,000 tweets have been posted on Twitter under the trending hashtag 'Jaya Bachchan Shameless Lady'.

Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Hema Malini, Anubhav Sinha, etc., have lauded Mrs Bachchan for her explosive speech.

