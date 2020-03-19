Aishwarya Rai Remembers Her Dad Krishnaraj Rai On His Death Anniversary; Calls Him A Guardian Angel

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to social media to remember her father Krishnaraj Rai on his death anniversary on March 18. She shared photos of herself with her mother Vrinda Rai, her daughter Aaradhya, her husband Abhishek Bachchan, and brother Aditya in front of a framed photo of her father and wrote a heartfelt caption for the post.

Sharing the family pictures, Aishwarya wrote, "Love you our Daddy-Ajja, forever and beyond. Our guardian angel always," (sic).

Krishnaraj Rai passed away in March 2017. His last rites were conducted in Mumbai and many members of his family as well as the Bachchans attended the prayer meet to pay their final respects.

Aishwarya often takes to her social media to remember her father. In Christmas last year, she shared a similar picture of her and her daughter Aaradhya standing in front of the framed picture of her late father, and wished everyone a Merry Christmas.

In terms of work, Aishwarya was last seen in the 2018 film Fanney Khan, starring alongside Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Some time back it was confirmed that she will next be seen in an Anurag Kashyap directorial titled Gulab Jamun, starring opposite her hubby Abhishek. However, it is now speculated that she and Abhishek have walked out of the project.

