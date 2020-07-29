Aishwarya Rai Says She Is 'Forever Indebted' To Fans Praying For Bachchan Family's Recovery

Aishwarya Rai's Instagram Post

The comments section was filled with heart emojis for the mother-daughter duo. While some thanked the Gods for their healthy return home, others shared their best wishes for Amitabh and Abhishek's recovery. Aishwarya and Aaradhya reportedly came back home on Sunday (July 26).

Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Tested Negative For COVID-19 On Sunday

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan, who is very active on social media and his blog, shared Aaradhya's words for him when she was leaving for home. In a post, the veteran actor revealed that he became emotional when Aaradhya told him that he would be "back home soon".

Aaradhya's Message For Amitabh Bachchan

"They go home, the little one and Bahurani... and the tears flow out... the little one embraces and tells me not to cry... ‘You'll be home soon', she assures... I must believe her," he said. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan on Monday assured fans that the father-son duo is in the hospital's care.