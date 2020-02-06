Ajay Devgn Agreed To Do SS Rajamouli's RRR Without Charging Any Fee?

Riding high on the success of his latest release, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn recently began shooting for his extended cameo in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film RRR. Earlier, various reports floated in media that the superstar charged a huge fee for his guest appearance in the film. But it turns out that this isn't true.

According to report in Bollywood Hungama, when Rajamouli approached the Tanhaji actor for his special cameo, he offered him. the same amount being paid to Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr for their full-fledged leads in RRR. However, Ajay refused to take the remuneration.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Ajay didn't want a single penny for his guest appearance. Rajamouli's producers were even willing to pay him his full market price for the guest role. Ajay said he would rather not take any fee for this friendly appearance for a friend."

Ajay Devgn and Ajay Devgn share a good equation and the latter had even dubbed for the Hindi version of Eega titled Makkhi. Reportedly, Ajay loved Makkhi and wanted the Baahubali director to make a Hindi film for him.

Earlier, the makers had welcomed Ajay on board when the actor kickstarted the shooting for the movie by tweeting, "All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR."

While divulging details about Ajay's character in the movie, SS Rajamouli earlier shared in an interview, "When I explained to Ajay Devgan his character, he got really excited and immediately gave me his dates. He's playing a very powerful character in a flashback sequence."

Set in the backdrop of 1920s North India under the colonial rule of Britain, RRR is reportedly a fictionalized account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Reportedly, while Raja Charan plays Alluri Sitarama Raju, Junior NTR will be essaying the role of Komaram Bheem. The film also stars Alia Bhatt.

RRR will be hitting the theatrical screens on January 8, 2021.

