Ajay Devgn Announces New Release Date For Maidaan As August 13, 2021

Ajay Devgn has announced the new release date of his upcoming sports-drama Maidaan. The film was earlier scheduled to release in November 2020, but has been moved to 2021 due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. With the rising cases, it is unsure when the theatres will reopen in the country, due to which makers have started to announce postponed release dates for the films, which were set to release in the second half of 2020.

Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account and shared that Maidaan will now head to the theatres on August 13, 2021. He shared a new poster of the film and wrote, "2021 Independence week. An untold story that will make every Indian proud. 13th August mark the date."

Earlier, talking about the film, Ajay told PTI that working on the film was a "very moving and emotional journey." The actor added, "It is a fabulous story, director Amit Sharma has done a great job. Times have changed, storytelling has changed. There are no deliberate commercial elements added to a film today, be it a song or the romantic angle. Maidaan has been very moving and emotional journey for me."

Ajay Devgn: Working On Maidaan Was A Very Emotional Journey Maidaan is set to showcase the golden years of Indian football and will follow football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, played by Ajay Devgn. Rahim reportedly worked with the Indian football team as a coach from 1950-1963, and under his coaching, the team also won goal at the 1962 Asian Games. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The Makers Released A New Poster Maidaan will mark the first collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma. The film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, and Arunava Joy Sengupta. Maidaan Will Release On August 13, 2021 Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn announced a new project based on the Indo-China Clash at Galwan Valley, details of which are not yet known. He is also gearing up for the release of Bhuj: The Pride Of India on Disney+ Hotstar.

