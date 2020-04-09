Ajay Devgn Gets Witty Reply From Mumbai Police After He Lauds Their Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the rising cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the country, people have been urged to stay at home and practice social-distancing. However, there are many people who work for essential services and have been working tirelessly round the clock during this crisis.

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page to laud the Mumbai police for their work during the lockdown caused by COVID-19. The actor shared a video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. He captioned it as, " #TakingOnCorona @mumbaipolice" (sic)

Soon, Ajay received a filmy response from the Mumbai Police with a tweet that read, "Dear 'Singham', just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona." (sic)

Dear ‘Singham’,

Just doing what ‘Khakee’ is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - ‘Once upon a time in Mumbai’! #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/iZzJNK6mPs — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 8, 2020

The netizens were all praise for this hilarious reply by the officials. "In this situation also your humour is still alive. You guys rock. Thank you for being with us....to protect and guide us," (sic) wrote a user. Another netizen commented, "Whoever Handles This Account Should Be Awarded Bharat Ratna Immediately..."(sic) A comment read, "Whoever handles this handle should get a double raise! Sharp like Mumbai... Always.." "Mumbai police is the best.. on ground and on Twitter too," (sic) posted a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, recently, reports stated that Ajay Devgn pledged to contribute Rs 51 lakh for the well-being of cine workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

