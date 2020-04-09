    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ajay Devgn Gets Witty Reply From Mumbai Police After He Lauds Their Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

      By
      |

      With a nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the rising cases of the Novel Coronavirus in the country, people have been urged to stay at home and practice social-distancing. However, there are many people who work for essential services and have been working tirelessly round the clock during this crisis.

      ajay

      Recently, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page to laud the Mumbai police for their work during the lockdown caused by COVID-19. The actor shared a video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for the police officials who are currently at the frontline to combat COVID-19. He captioned it as, " #TakingOnCorona @mumbaipolice" (sic)

      Soon, Ajay received a filmy response from the Mumbai Police with a tweet that read, "Dear 'Singham', just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona." (sic)

      The netizens were all praise for this hilarious reply by the officials. "In this situation also your humour is still alive. You guys rock. Thank you for being with us....to protect and guide us," (sic) wrote a user. Another netizen commented, "Whoever Handles This Account Should Be Awarded Bharat Ratna Immediately..."(sic) A comment read, "Whoever handles this handle should get a double raise! Sharp like Mumbai... Always.." "Mumbai police is the best.. on ground and on Twitter too," (sic) posted a Twitter user.

      Meanwhile, recently, reports stated that Ajay Devgn pledged to contribute Rs 51 lakh for the well-being of cine workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

      Ajay Devgn On Rumours About Nysa Testing Positive For COVID-19: 'Unfounded, Untrue & Baseless'

      Exclusive: Ajay Devgn And Aditya Chopra To Help Industry Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 11:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 9, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X