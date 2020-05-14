    Rishi Kapoor Irrfan Khan
      Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar And Others Name Their Favourite 90s Bollywood Movies, Tag Others

      Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Ritesih Deshmukh have taken to a new trend on Twitter. The celebs revealed their favourite Bollywood movie from the 90s, and tagged their fellow colleagues in the Hindi film industry to take the trend forward.

      Kajol And Others Name Their Favourite 90s Bollywood Films

      Most celebs voted their own films from the 90s as their favourite. However, Abhishek Bachchan chose his father, Amitabh Bachchan's 1990 classic, Agneepath.

      Akshay Kumar shared that his favourite is Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. He wrote on Twitter, "Thank you @ajaydevgn...so my favourite films from the 90s would have to be Sangharsh and Andaz Apna Apna. I'm further tagging @ranveerofficial and @karanjohar to share theirs. #90slove."

      Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, "Thanks AJ @ajaydevgn my favourite film from the 90's would have to be Agneepath. I would like to further tag @Riteishd @iHrithik and @TheJohnAbraham to tell me theirs #90slove."

      Kajol loved the trend and further nominated her hubby Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Tanishaa Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan. "Love this @TwitterIndia. My favourite movies are 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' & 'Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha' and I'm tagging @ajaydevgn @aamir_khan @karanjohar @TanishaaMukerji @iamsr Tell me yours! #90slove," she wrote.

      Ajay Devgn tweeted, "So my most favourite film from the 90s till date is Zakhm. And I am further tagging @akshaykumar & @juniorbachchan to tell me theirs.. #90slove."

      Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Thanks AB @juniorbachchan -My favourite films of 90s #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJaayenege #KuchKuchHotaHai #HumAapkeHaiKaun I further tag my favourites to tell me thier 90's favourite film. @MadhuriDixit @iamsrk @karanjohar."

      Bollywood celebrities have kept the spirits up during the Coronavirus crisis and lockdown by taking to their social media handles and connecting with their fans.

