Ajay Devgn Pays For Oxygen Cylinders And Ventilators At New Quarantine Facility In Dharavi

Ajay Devgn is a hero not just in reel, but in real life as well! As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Singham actor has paid for all the oxygen cylinders and portable ventilators at the new 200-bed COVID-19 field hospital in Mumbai's Dharavi. The place, described as Asia's largest slum, has proved to be the civic body's biggest challenge in the battle against the Novel Coronavirus.

The tabloid stated that Ajay made the contribution through his Ajay Devgn foundation. Earlier, the superstar had provided ration kits to 700 families in Dharavi.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G-North was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror, "We told him (Ajay Devgn) we needed oxygen cylinders for all 200 beds and two portable ventilators. He readily agreed to pay for them." However, the authorities refused to disclose the cost to the leading daily.

The Mumbai Mirror report further stated that the 200-bed quarantine facility has been constructed in 15 days, and it will house four doctors, 12 nurses and 20 ward attendants. The facility will be used as a dedicated COVID-19 health centre and will treat all patients, except those who are very critical.

Earlier, Ajay Devgn had urged people to make donations for COVID-19 relief work and tweeted, "Dharavi is at the epicentre of the Covid19 outbreak.Many citizens supported by MCGM are working tirelessly on ground through NGOs to provide the needy with ration & hygiene kits. We at ADFF are helping 700 families. I urge you to also donate."

Meanwhile, speaking about the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashta as on Monday, the state has around 34000 active cases, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray.

