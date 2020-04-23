Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 Confirmed; Producers Reveal Script Is Under Development

Here's some good news for all Ajay Devgn fans! The superstar's 2018 film Raid is all set to get a sequel and the reports have been confirmed by the producers while speaking with a leading tabloid. In Raid, Ajay essays the role of IRS officer Amay Patnaik and from what we hear, the actor will be the face of this franchise.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, "The franchise seeks to bring into the public eye heroes who work closely with intelligence agencies to track white-collar crimes. To this day, nobody knows the identity of the officer on whom Ajay's Amay was modeled. Raid 2 will also be a tribute to men who don't wear the uniform."

T-Series' Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Raid 2 is currently in the scripting stage. He told the tabloid "It will be a huge multi-film franchise and Ajay ji and I, along with Kumar Mangat ji, are looking to take Raid forward. The script of Part 2 is being developed. Since the original was a much loved film, the sequel is a huge responsibility. After the super success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, there's a lot of pressure on this collaboration to live up to the expectation."

Ajay Devgn's Raid revolves around IRS Amey Patnaik, who raids the mansion of the most powerful man, Tauji (Saurabh Shukla) in Lucknow after someone mysteriously draws his attention towards the evidence. The 2018 film was widely appreciately by the critics and audience.

Besides Raid 2, Ajay's upcoming films include Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, Indra Kumar's Thank God, Neeraj Pandey's Chanakya and the Hindi remake of Kaithi.

