Ajay Devgn's Evergreen Birthday Post For Dilip Kumar: You Have Always Been My Steady Source Of Inspiration

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar turns 98 today (December 11, 2020). Popularly known as the 'Tragedy King' and 'The First Khan', the thespian is considered to be one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema with an impressive slate of work.

On the occasion of Dilip Kumar's birthday today, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter page to pen a heartfelt note for the veteran actor. He also shared a priceless throwback picture with it which makes for a perfect walk down the memory lane.

The Singham actor tweeted, "Happy birthday Yusuf Saab. You're an institution by yourself. And, you've always been my steady source of inspiration over the years. Respects to you Sir today and always," along with a rose emoji. In the snap, Ajay Devgn is seen striking a pose with 'Yusuf Saab'.

Urmila Matondkar also penned a warm birthday post for the acting thespian on her Twitter page. The actress wrote, "When all the words in the world fail to describe a human being, an Actor, an Era,a Legend,an Institution and all the joy, light n sheer magic he brought on celluloid each time he enlightened it. Happy Birthday #DilipKumar saab #HappyBirthdayDilipKumar."

Earlier, Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu had told a tabloid that there will have a quiet birthday celebration for the veteran actor this year as he lost his two brothers to COVID-19 a few months ago.

"I didn't celebrate Eid, Diwali or any festival this year because of the human losses we have suffered this year due to the fatal flu epidemic. We have also had two tragedies in the family - Saheb's younger brothers Ahsan and Aslam, who fell prey to COVID-19. We will have a quiet birthday with our friends and family with well-wishers staying at home and praying and wishing us from the safety of their homes," the Padosan actress was quoted as saying by ETimes.

Meanwhile, a few days before Dilip Kumar's birthday, Saira had opened up about the legend's health and said, "He's not too well. He's weak. At times, he walks into the hall and back to his room. His immunity is low. Pray for his welfare. We are grateful to God for each day."

ALSO READ: Dilip Kumar Birthday Special: From SRK To Dharmendra; Every Bollywood Star Is A Fan Of The Thespian

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Dilip Kumar: These Rare Photos Of The 'First Khan' Of Bollywood Are Priceless!