Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Gets A New Release Date, Film Will Hit Screens On Dussehra 2021

Maidaan Was Set To Release In August 2021

According to reports, Ajay will be busy shooting for Mayday till February 2021, which has pushed back the shoot for Maidaan. "Like Mayday, even Maidaan is a visual effects-heavy film, and Ajay doesn't want to compromise on any aspect of either of the two films and he has decided to push the film further by 2 months to October 15," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Ajay Is Currently Shooting For Mayday

Reportedly, the final schedule will have the team building multiple football stadiums in the city, and footballers of international repute will fly to Mumbai to complete the shoot. The report also said that with the pandemic still being there, the team is working on logistics to ensure cast and crew's safety.

Ajay Will Finish Shooting For Maidaan In April 2021

A statement by the makers revealed that the 65% primary shooting of the film has been completed, and the last schedule will end by April 2021. Maidaan is based on a true story of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, one of the finest coaches emerged from India.