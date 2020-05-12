Ajay Devgn’s Singham & Phool Aur Kaante Land MP Cop Into Trouble

Ajay Devgn's iconic films like Phool Aur Kaante and Singham have made his fans crazy for him. The actor's cop-drama Singham (2011) was one of the biggest hits of his career while his debut film, Phool Aur Kaante (1991) is still remembered for Ajay Devgn's iconic two bike stunt.

After seeing both the films, fans usually get influenced to do such stunts in real life, for which, sometimes they land into trouble. Recently, a real-life cop from MP has landed into trouble after deciding to pull off the famous Singham and Phool Aur Kaante stunt.

Well, just for the sake of fun, Manoj Yadav, a cop from Narsinghgarh police station from Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh did the stunt and shared a video of the same on social media. In no time, it went viral on the internet.

Rs 5,000 fine slapped against SI Manoj Yadav, SHO Narsinghgarh PS in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, for doing an @ajaydevgn 'Singham' and 'Phool aur Kante' stunt pic.twitter.com/6nv4QCDiTX — NEELABH (@neelabhsa) May 11, 2020

After the video reached the senior officials, they were displeased by his attempt as this will set a wrong example and encourage youngsters with the wrong idea. Eventually, the cop was charged with Rs 5000 fine and was warned against repeating such action in the future. Ajay Devgn has not yet reacted to the same.

On a related note, Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma's directorial venture, Maidaan. The film will tell the story of the golden era of Indian football, 1952-1962. The film was in news for its female lead. Earlier, Keerthy Suresh was supposed to play the lead role opposite Ajay Devgn, but later, she was replaced by another South beauty, Priyamani. Maidaan also stars Gajraj Rao in a supporting role. The shooting of the film has been put on hold due to the lockdown.

