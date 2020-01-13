Ajay Devgn Says The ‘Stardom Era’ Has Been Washed Away By Social Media

Social media has made celebrities more accessible to fans than ever. The social media age has also brought some cultural changes that we could do without. According to Ajay Devgn, one of the things that has washed away the 'stardom era' is the over indulgent sharing of personal lives by celebrities. He feels that actors should be known for their work rather than their social media activity.

Ajay Devgn shared his opinion on social media to PTI. He said, "The stardom era has been washed (away) by social media now and by actors themselves, who constantly keep sharing information about their lives. Earlier, we would imagine how they lived, what they did but now people think they (stars) are just like them."

He continued, "I am not too much (active) on social media. I believe an actor should be known for their work and not for social media activity. Wherever I go, I get respect and that makes you feel good. I have always done my own thing."

Recently, many celebrities used their social media platforms to register their opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, and also the violent attacks on Jawaharlal Nehru University students and faculty. Some called out stars like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and others for not taking a stand.

When Ajay was asked what he thought about the attack on JNU, he maintained that he cannot comment without knowing all the facts, but violence should absolutely be condemned.

On the work front, Ajay's latest release is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. It is a period drama directed by Om Raut, based on the life of Marathi warrior Tanhaji Malusare. The film has been doing exceedingly well at the box office.

