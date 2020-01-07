Ajay Devgn Talks About JNU Violence: ‘Whoever Is Doing It, It Is Wrong; It’s Harming Our Country’

Ajay Devgn has spoken up on the mob violence which took place in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday evening. The actor expressed that he found the news conflicting and was sad to see the violence. When asked if actors become complicit in the violence when they remain silent, he said that he feels a responsibility to know what exactly is happening before he can comment on it.

Speaking to PTI, Ajay said, "I have been watching the news since morning. It's very conflicting. Till now, we don't know who has done what. So till the time this is not clear, I don't know how to comment. It is all very sad what's happening."

He continued, "Whoever is doing it, it is wrong. Violence is not a solution to anything, it's just harming our country. What is the agenda behind it, if you know, then please tell me because whatever there is in the news is not clear."

Many have raised the question on why certain celebrities have remained silent on the issue. Ajay shared his thoughts on this and said, "When we say something, it is taken seriously, either in a good way or a bad way. But till you are not well informed, you have no right to speak, I would say. We cannot add to confusion. We need to know first. "Why it is happening or who is doing it? What is the agenda behind it? Till we don't know we have to keep quiet. If people think that it is complicit, then it is stupid. We cannot add fuel to fire."

On Monday night, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Zoya Akhtar, Saurabh Shukla, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap and others took part in a protest in Mumbai's Carter Road, condemning the gruesome JNU attacks. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and more have expressed their solidarity with the students and faculty of JNU, on social media.

On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The film releases on January 10, 2020.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence

ALSO READ: Kajol Trolls Ajay Devgn Over Her Casting In Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior