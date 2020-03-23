    For Quick Alerts
      Ajay Devgn To Collaborate With Indra Kumar For Comedy Titled 'Thank God'

      Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Indra Kumar after the collaboration of hit film, Total Dhamaal will be coming together once again. Set to be a comedy directed by Indra Kumar, the makers just announced the title of the upcoming comedy as Thank God.

      Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn will also feature Rakul Preet Singh and Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal roles. According to a report by IANS, the film follows the story about a couple of good-natured, goofy men who are out to reform society amid their hilarious adventures.

      Filmmaker Indra Kumar reportedly has been working on the film's script for several years. The report quoted, Rakul Preet as saying shooting for the film has been rescheduled due to coronavirus but was to start on April 10, however, the new scheduled days are yet to be confirmed due to the ongoing pandemic.

      First announced back in December 2019, as an untitled project the film is co-produced by Ajay Devgn. And the makers are hoping to release the film in the summer of 2021.

      Ajay and Indra Kumar's last film, Total Dhamaal' was the third part of the 'Dhamaal' series. It starrer Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Mishra, and Johnny Lever in leading roles. The film had grossed over Rs 150 crore upon release last year.

      Ajay Devgn is actively participating to help spread more awareness about coronavirus and help prevent the spread of the fatal disease. He recently shared a video thanking all the doctors, BMC, dutiful citizens and police force. In the video, Ajay explains it is up to us whether we want to be the heroes in this story or the villain.

      Ajay Devgn will also be seen in upcoming films, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, and in an extended cameo as Singham in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

      Story first published: Monday, March 23, 2020, 14:06 [IST]
