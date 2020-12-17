Ajay Devgn To Produce Hindi Remake Of Telugu Crime Comedy Brochevarevarura; Read Details

Ever since Ajay Devgn turned producer, the actor has been backing many content-driven films. The latest we hear is that the superstar has brought the rights of the 2019 critically-acclaimed Telugu film Brochevarevarura to adapt it for the Hindi audience. The film will be helmed by newcomer Deven Munjal.

A Mumbai Mirror report stated that the film is currently in the scripting stage and has been titled Velley. We hear that the makers are planning to rope in real life uncle-nephew duo Abhay Deol and Karan Deol for his crime comedy.

Ajay Devgn Loved The Concept Of Brochevarevarura A source told the tabloid, "Velley is the official adaptation of Telugu crime comedy, Brochevarevarura. Ajay loved the concept and instantly bought the rights for it, so he could take it to a pan-India The script is currently being written." Will Abhay Deol And Karan Deol Team Up For The Hindi Remake? "Abhay is known for high concept films and Brocheverevarura is one of the most unique ideas in recent times. Karan is excited to team up with his uncle for the first time If they come on board, there will be multiple script reading sessions and workshops before the film goes on the floors," the source further told Mumbai Mirror. Here's What Brochevarevarura Is All About The Telugu crime comedy film is a simple light-hearted story which revolves around three friends who keep failing every year and are stuck with studying inter. Their life takes a transformation when they bump into a new classmate who lands into a problem. Brochevarevarura stars Sree Vishnu, Satyadev, Nivetha Pethuraju, Nivetha Thomas, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi in the lead roles.

Coming back to Ajay Devgn, the actor's upcoming films include Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Maidaan and Mayday. He will also be seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. As a producer, Ajay has bankrolled Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming film The Big Bull.

