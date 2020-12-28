AK vs AK: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor Talks About Dissing Bhavesh Joshi & Director Vikramaditya Motwane

Apart from Anurag Kashyap and Anil Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor also appeared in the Netflix film AK vs AK as a fictional character of himself. The actor recently took to his social media accounts and thanked his fans for the positive feedback.

Fans were quick to notice Harsh Varrdhan's performance after he dissed his last film Bhavesh Joshi Superhero which didn't perform well at the box office and the filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Harsh in the post revealed that what he said in the film was for his character and that Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is actually his favourite of the three films he has worked on.

AK vs AK is also directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, which stars actors with their real names but can be seen playing fictional versions of themselves. Taking about the same Harsh in his Instagram post wrote, "Hi guys hope everyone's having a great weekend and staying safe. I can't tell you how grateful I am to all of you that have watched #akvsak over the last two days and written to me and enjoyed the film and my scenes I really didn't expect it and it means a lot to me... really does. I also wanted to take this opportunity to get a few things across. The character I'm playing In the film is a fictionalised exaggerated version of me ! I'm not actually like that."

The caption further read, "Also #bhaveshjoshisuperhero is my favourite film out of the 3 I've so far been a part of ! Everyone that knows me knows I love it! Those lines that I improvised were just to have some fun and drag @motwayne into the mix and I thought it would be funny ! We both love the film ! A lot."

In the post, Harsh also clarified that he in fact is eager to work with Anurag and Vikramaditya. He assured his fans that he hopes to return to the screen as Bhavesh Joshi someday.

"The character will do anything to massage @anuragkashyap10 ego and impress him so I felt like it's something 'He' would say ! I would never say that ! For all the bhavesh fans dming me about it I just wanted to write this post for you'll and clear this up! And like a fanboy of vikrams film I hope the character does return one day ! Both #akvsak and #bhaveshjoshisuperhero are one of a kind films and you can find them on Netflix!" the post added.

AK vs AK follows Anurag as a disgraced filmmaker who kidnaps Anil's daughter, Sonam Kapoor, after a public spat with the latter. He then proceeds to film Anil's search for Sonam in real-time. AK vs AK premiered on Netflix on December 25, 2020.

