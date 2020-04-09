Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt And Others Thank Mumbai Police For Keeping People Safe During Lockdown

Bollywood celebrities have been standing up to fight the spread of Novel Coronavirus in India in every way they can. From urging people to follow the lockdown to donating large amounts to relief funds, they have been doing it all.

Many B-town celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others took to their social media profiles to thank the Mumbai Police for doing an incredible job and sacrificing their personal needs to keep people safe during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Sharing a video by Mumbai Police about how they are not as lucky as the rest of the citizens who get to sit at homes during the lockdown, Alia Bhatt tweeted, "Thank you @MumbaiPolice Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona," (sic).

Thank you @MumbaiPolice ♥🙏🏻Words cannot express our love and gratitude. Let's stay home for them. #TakingOnCorona https://t.co/mO6yjmIZlM — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 9, 2020

Akshay Kumar posted a video in which he talks about how much the police are putting on the line and wrote, "There's an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that's the least we can do. @my_bmc #MumbaiPolice," (sic).

There’s an army of people working day and night to keep us safe, our families safe. Lets together say #DilSeThankYou to them because that’s the least we can do. @mybmc @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/ANf1ynTP09 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 9, 2020

Shahid Kapoor tweeted, "Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst," (sic).

Giving up on their dreams for keeping the city of our dreams safe. Thank You @MumbaiPolice We owe you a lot and staying at home is the least we can do! #TakingOnCorona #MumbaiFirst — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) April 9, 2020

Tiger Shroff wrote on Twitter, "So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice can't thank our real heroes enough," (sic).

So so grateful and lucky we are to have you all @MumbaiPolice 🙏 can’t thank our real heroes enough 🙏 https://t.co/ZZIBEP5liE — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) April 9, 2020

Arjun Kapoor tweeted, "We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind," (sic).

We cannot thank the @MumbaiPolice enough in words! Still would like to appreciate the fact that they have been out there everyday, making sure everything goes smoothly and have always been there to protect us. A thank you from the bottom of our hearts! Stay safe. Jai Hind. — arjunk26 (@arjunk26) April 9, 2020

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Gets Witty Reply From Mumbai Police After He Lauds Their Work Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Aamir Khan Contributes To PM CARES, Doesn't Announce Contribution