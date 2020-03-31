Akshay Kumar Compares Lockdown To Salman's Bigg Boss: The Winner Is That Person Who'll Stay At Home

Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are currently in self-isolation at home since the shooting of their films have been halted. One of them is superstar Akshay Kumar. These days, the actor is spending some quality time with his family, the glimpse of which is often posted by his wife Twinkle Khanna on her social media page.

In a recent interview, the Mission Mangal actor compared the lockdown to Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss and said God is the Bigg Boss who wants everyone to stay home. The superstar also revealed that he is working from home and is utilizing his self-quarantine time to do script-reading sessions with directors and writers.

Akshay told Radio Nasha in an interview, "It is essential that we stay at home. I spend some time making short videos that I upload on social media. Just before you called, I was on a video call with my director and writer and we were reading entire script on video calls. I don't call anyone, no one can come and should come given the outbreak."

Comparing the lockdown to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, the superstar further continued, "The discussion that happens during a personal meeting can never happen over video calls but we must best use of technology. Have you watched that game, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss? I feel God is Bigg Boss right now he wants us all to stay inside our houses. The winner is that person who will stay at home. Spend time with your wife and kids, stay hygienic. I can only say that stay at home and pay attention to your health. People can neglect health at such times."

Speaking about films, Akshay Kumar's cop film Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the big screens on March 24, 2020. However, the Rohit Shetty directorial was postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

