    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Compares Lockdown To Salman's Bigg Boss: The Winner Is That Person Who'll Stay At Home

      By
      |

      Amid the nationwide lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood stars are currently in self-isolation at home since the shooting of their films have been halted. One of them is superstar Akshay Kumar. These days, the actor is spending some quality time with his family, the glimpse of which is often posted by his wife Twinkle Khanna on her social media page.

      salman-akshay

      In a recent interview, the Mission Mangal actor compared the lockdown to Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss and said God is the Bigg Boss who wants everyone to stay home. The superstar also revealed that he is working from home and is utilizing his self-quarantine time to do script-reading sessions with directors and writers.

      Akshay told Radio Nasha in an interview, "It is essential that we stay at home. I spend some time making short videos that I upload on social media. Just before you called, I was on a video call with my director and writer and we were reading entire script on video calls. I don't call anyone, no one can come and should come given the outbreak."

      Comparing the lockdown to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss, the superstar further continued, "The discussion that happens during a personal meeting can never happen over video calls but we must best use of technology. Have you watched that game, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss? I feel God is Bigg Boss right now he wants us all to stay inside our houses. The winner is that person who will stay at home. Spend time with your wife and kids, stay hygienic. I can only say that stay at home and pay attention to your health. People can neglect health at such times."

      Speaking about films, Akshay Kumar's cop film Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the big screens on March 24, 2020. However, the Rohit Shetty directorial was postponed owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

      Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna To Hospital Through Deserted Roads, Assures It Wasn't COVID-19

      Akshay Kumar Says He's Never Been Scared While Doing Stunts But Is Scared Because Of COVID-19

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X