Akshay Kumar Defamation Case: YouTuber Threatens Legal Action; Refuses To Pay Rs 500 Cr
Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar served a defamation notice to YouTuber Rashid Siddiquee from Bihar for making "false and baseless allegations" against him in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actor is seeking Rs 500 crore in damages, but according to a new report, Rashid through his lawyer has threatened legal action against the Akshay, if he failed to withdraw the notice.
Rashid on Friday shared a statement and asserted that the information on his videos was obtained via news channels. Rashid's lawyer added, "Your client (Kumar) faced severe backlash after interviewing an influential politician whereby thousands of personal remarks were made against your client, but he did not take any action against them, and selectively chose to take action against my client (Siddiquee)."
Akshay Kumar Has Sought An Unconditional Apology
Akshay Kumar in the legal notice sent through law firm I C Legal on November 17, has claimed that Rashid Siddiquee in a YouTube video on his channel FF News, has stated several defamatory, libelous and derogatory statements against him.
Kumar has sought an unconditional apology from the YouTuber, asked him to take down all the videos where references have been made regarding him and desist from uploading such clips in the future.
Akshay's Notice To Rashid Siddiquee
"Our client (Kumar) states that because of your (Siddiquee's) scandalous, defamatory and derogatory videos, he has suffered mental trauma agony and huge loss, including loss of reputation and goodwill, which our client quantifies at Rs 500 crore. Our client is indignant and absolutely outraged at the public embarrassment, discomfort and anxiety he had to face because of these false, scandalous and derogatory videos," the notice added.
Mumbai Police Has Filed Another Case Against Rashid Siddiquee
Mumbai Police reportedly has also filed a separate case against Siddiquee on charges of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult for his posts against the city police, Maharashtra government and minister Aaditya Thackeray. Siddiquee was granted anticipatory bail on November 3 in the case by a Mumbai court.
