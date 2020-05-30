Akshay Kumar Dismisses Filhall Part 2 Casting Rumours: Ab Fake Casting Bhi Ho Rahi Hai

Akshay Kumar's Tweet

The statement read, "For all the Filhall fans out there. It has been brought to our notice that some imposters have made a fake news for casting of the song Filhal part 2. We, the team of Filhall, would like to clarify that neither we nor our production house/banner have authorised or engaged any individual, agency, partnership firm or company to cast for the sequel of our song Filhall.

In fact, we are not looking at casting anybody new for the sequel of Filhall and we assure you that the story of Filhall continuous and will be portrayed by the original cast and the same theme of the original Filhall. We would request all our fans and viewers to disregard any such fake casting call."

Filhall Makers Confirm They Are Not Casting

The makers ended the statement reminded fans that they are eager to return with a sequel, and will do so once the pandemic is in control and production can resume. "Seeing the love and the phenomenal response for the first part of Filhal we as a team were very excited to bring you Filhal part 2 as soon as possible. However, while we fight through these times and respect the laws in place we will soon be back with Filhall part 2."

Team Assures Fan Filhall 2 Is Coming Soon

Akshay's first music video with Nupur titled, Filhall, released on November 9, 2019. It saw the two portraying the story of 2 lovers, meet years later after their relationship was disapproved by their parents. Filhall is sung by B Praak and the lyrics are penned by Jaani.