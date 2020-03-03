Laxmmi Bomb: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 1.5 Crore To Provide Shelter To Transgender People

Akshay Kumar has always come forward for the noble causes including providing economical help to India's armed forces. Recently, when our nation was struggling with natural disaster like flood, Akshay made sure to give a huge amount of donation to the relief fund.

You will be proud to learn that Akshay has donated Rs 1.5 crore for building home for transgenders, an initiative started by his Laxmmi Bomb director Raghav Lawrence's charitable trust.

While thanking Akshay Kumar, Raghav Lawrence wrote on his Facebook page, "Our trust is now entering into its 15th year. We wanted to celebrate this 15th year by initiating a new project for uplifting transgenders by providing shelter for them. Our trust has provided the land and we were looking forward to raise funds for the building, so during 'Laxmmi Bomb' shoot I was talking to Akshay sir about the trust projects and transgender's home, immediately after hearing this without even me asking he told he will donate 1.5 cores for building transgender's home."

Wait, What? Is Akshay Kumar Getting Rs 120 Crore For Atrangi Re?

"I consider everyone who helps as god, so now Akshay kumar sir is a god for us. I thank him for lending his huge support for this project. Our trust's next vision is to uplift transgenders and provide shelter for them all over India with Akshay Kumar's sir support. I thank him in behalf of all transgenders," added Lawrence.

For the uninitiated, Laxmmi Bomb is a remake of 2011's Tamil horror comedy, Kanchana. The film also casts Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 22, 2020.