Akshay Kumar Donates 500 Smart Watches To Nashik Police To Track COVID-19 Symptoms

Akshay Kumar has extended his support to Nashik's frontline workers. On May 15, the Khiladi Kumar donated 1000 smart watches to Mumbai Police that helps in tracking the symptoms of deadly COVID-19.

Today, the Padman actor provided 500 smart watches to the Nashik police, after COVID-19 positive cases rise in the city. Nashik's police commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil confirmed the news on May 16 (Saturday). He thanked Akshay Kumar by saying, "We are grateful to Mr Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilised by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age. The data of their body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID-19 dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which records BMI and footsteps will also be tracked constantly."

For those who are unversed, the bands will be available in India in phases. Before making it available for the general public, the wrist bands will be given to an immediate basis to frontline workers. After all, the situations are getting worse in Maharashtra.

The state has reported more than 29,000 COVID-19 positive cases. Mumbai has around 17,600 positive cases while Nashik has 1238 positive patients. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is the brand ambassador of a leading health brand, who announced a breakthrough in early COVID-19 detection through its wrist band, with sensors to detect the symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus.

Mumbai Police has become the first organization in the world, who are enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with preventive health platforms. Kudos Akki for your amazing work!

On a related note, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release on March 24, but due to the lockdown, it has been pushed.

