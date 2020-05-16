    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Akshay Kumar Donates 500 Smart Watches To Nashik Police To Track COVID-19 Symptoms

      By
      |

      Akshay Kumar has extended his support to Nashik's frontline workers. On May 15, the Khiladi Kumar donated 1000 smart watches to Mumbai Police that helps in tracking the symptoms of deadly COVID-19.

      Akshay Kumar

      Today, the Padman actor provided 500 smart watches to the Nashik police, after COVID-19 positive cases rise in the city. Nashik's police commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil confirmed the news on May 16 (Saturday). He thanked Akshay Kumar by saying, "We are grateful to Mr Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilised by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age. The data of their body temperature, heart rate and blood pressure will be collected on the COVID-19 dashboard, which is centrally monitored by the police force. The health and wellness dashboards, which records BMI and footsteps will also be tracked constantly."

      For those who are unversed, the bands will be available in India in phases. Before making it available for the general public, the wrist bands will be given to an immediate basis to frontline workers. After all, the situations are getting worse in Maharashtra.

      The state has reported more than 29,000 COVID-19 positive cases. Mumbai has around 17,600 positive cases while Nashik has 1238 positive patients. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is the brand ambassador of a leading health brand, who announced a breakthrough in early COVID-19 detection through its wrist band, with sensors to detect the symptoms of the deadly Coronavirus.

      Mumbai Police has become the first organization in the world, who are enabled to remotely track and manage the health of its personnel with preventive health platforms. Kudos Akki for your amazing work!

      Also Read : GOQii Ambassador Akshay Kumar Donates 1000 Wrist Bands With Sensors To Mumbai Police!

      On a related note, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj and Atrangi Re. Sooryavanshi was supposed to release on March 24, but due to the lockdown, it has been pushed.

      Also Read : Akshay Kumar On Donating Rs 2 Crore To Mumbai Police Foundation: We Are Safe & Alive Because Of Them

      Story first published: Saturday, May 16, 2020, 15:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on May 16, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X