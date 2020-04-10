Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 3 Crore To BMC For Equipment To Fight COVID-19!

After donating Rs 25 crore to PM-CARES Fund for the Novel Coronavirus relief, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has now pledged to contribute Rs 3 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to assist the making of personal protection equipment, masks and rapid testing kits to help the battle against COVID-19.

Film critic and movie trade analyst, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter page to share the news and wrote, "After donating Rs 25 crores to the PM CARES fund, Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 3 crores to BMC to assist in the making of PPE, masks and rapid testing kits."

Earlier on Thurday, the Good Newwz actor wrote a post where he encouraged people to use the hashtag "Dil Se Thank You" to express their gratitude to the people "who work to ensure our safety".

In his video message, the superstar recalled a conversation that he had with a Mumbai police officer, who is also a good friend, yesterday. Talking about how it gave him a new insight into the situation, the actor quoted his friend as saying, "Akshay, you people are scared to come out of your homes, and the irony is we are afraid to go home. We do not want to transfer any sort of disease to our family as we are on the streets the whole day, meeting different kinds of people."

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar joined hands with B-town celebrities like Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and others for a hope anthem titled, Muskurayega India, to instill hope and positivity amid dark times.

Also, the actor posted many videos on social media wherein he urged his fans to stay at home and practice social-distancing to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Talking about work, Akshay's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi was slated to hit the big screens on March 24. However, the film's release got postponed owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

