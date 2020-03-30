Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna To Hospital Through Deserted Roads, Assures It Wasn't COVID-19

Akshay Kumar on Sunday morning drove Twinkle Khanna through the deserted roads of Mumbai, to a nearby hospital. The former actress shared a video of their drive on her social media account and assured her fans that the visit was for a foot dressing and she has not been tested positive for COVID-19.

In the shared video, Mumbai roads due to the complete lockdown affected in the city were totally deserted. Akshay could be seen driving while wearing a mask, as Twinkle sat beside him and filmed the video.

While talking about their visit outside, Twinkle clarified in the video, that she did not visit the hospital for coronavirus but because her foot is broken. She also shared the glimpse of her heavily bandaged foot and captioned the clip as, "Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don't be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can't kick anything at all."

Twinkle later also shared another post, where she can be seen back at home with the foot elevated for some pain relief, she added, this was the best time to break a leg, "And taking advice from @karankapadiaofficial the kids have played Tic-Tac-Toe on my cast. Silver lining-Never been a better time to break a leg because where was I going to go anyway :) #TheUpsideOfLockDown"

Last week, it was reported that Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief fund in support of the ongoing battle against Coronavirus. Many other B-town actors have donated to the initiative called PM CARES Fund and have urged their fans to do the same.

