Akshay Kumar Emerges The Highest Paid Actor In Bollywood, Charges Rs 120 Crore Fee For His Next?

Akshay Kumar has sure become the 'Khiladi of Bollywood' as he may be the highest paid actor in the industry according to latest reports. The actor has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 120 crore for his next film, which is to be directed by Anand L Rai, and co-star Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "Akshay Kumar is known to charge upfront fees and in today's time, his name attracts the audience not just in the cinema hall but also gets lucrative offers from digital and satellite networks. Akshay and his team believe that the actor deserves 100 crore plus as acting fees for the goodwill that he brings to the project." The film is supposed to go on floors in the second half of 2020.

This news comes after Akshay hit the 700 crore box office club in Bollywood in 2019 with his films Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 and Good Newwz.

At present, Akshay is the only actor whose last five consecutive films have crossed the 150 crore mark in Bollywood. His last film Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani broke a number of box office records.

Expectations on Akshay for repeating the same magic at the box office is high for the year 2020 with the expected release of Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithviraj. He will be playing a cop in Sooryavanshi, which is a part of Rohit Shetty's super popular cop film franchise. In Laxmmi Bomb, a remake of Tamil film Kanchana, Akshay will be playing a transgender. Prithviraj is a period drama based on the ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, in which Akshay will play the titular role.

