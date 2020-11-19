Akshay Kumar Files Rs 500 Crore Defamation Suit Against YouTuber Who Claimed He Helped Rhea Escape

Actor Akshay Kumar served a defamation notice to a YouTuber, Rashid Siddiqui who was arrested for raking in lakhs for posting misleading news in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. According to a report in Mid-Day, Rashid Siddiqui, a 25-year-old civil engineer and YouTuber from Bihar, has been accused of defamation, public mischief and intentional insult in a case filed by Shiv Sena's legal cell.

Siddiqui reportedly, through his videos, maligned the image of Mumbai Police and made videos on various conspiracy theories in the late actor's death case. He also named Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in several videos and levelled various allegations against him. The report in Mid-Day stated that Siddiqui alleged in his videos that Akshay helped accused Rhea Chakraborty escape to Canada. The video also alleges that the Housefull 4 actor had secret meetings with Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray about SSR's death.

Akshay has now filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit against Siddiqui, who owns a YouTube channel named FF News. The report also revealed that Siddiqui earned close to Rs 15 lakh in a span of six months as his subscribers also grew to 3.70 lakh .

A senior IPS officer told the portal, "The actor's death was used as an opportunity to earn money as people were curious about the case. Once the media started reporting different theories, YouTubers too grabbed the opportunity and started posting fake content. They maligned Mumbai police's image and earned money during the lockdown." The court granted him anticipatory bail and asked him to cooperate with the police in the investigation.

